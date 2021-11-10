Semi fire causes major back up on I-75 in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A semi fire caused major traffic problems in Whitley County early Wednesday morning, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies posted about the fire around 1 a.m. The scene is on I-75 near the state border with Tennessee.

Viewers tell our sister station WKYT the interstate is still backed up, as of 7 a.m.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

