Advertisement

Semi fire causes major back up on I-75 in Whitley County

Semi fire causes major back up on I-75 in Whitley County
Semi fire causes major back up on I-75 in Whitley County(Whitley County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A semi fire caused major traffic problems in Whitley County early Wednesday morning, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies posted about the fire around 1 a.m. The scene is on I-75 near the state border with Tennessee.

Viewers tell our sister station WKYT the interstate is still backed up, as of 7 a.m.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville Man convicted of healthcare fraud
Principal, staff reprimanded over Hazard High School homecoming
Walnut Harvesting Station
Clay County Couple introduce walnut harvesting station
Armstrong Coal
Former coal company mining officials going on trial in Kentucky
The Canadian Women’s Foundation launched “the Signal for Help” campaign in April of last year...
Group behind hand signal that rescued teen in Laurel Co. says response has been amazing

Latest News

Drivers rejoice! Highway 15 project completed ahead of schedule in Hazard
WYMT Mostly Sunny
One more dry day before cold front arrives
Wynonna Judd to return to the Paramount Arts Center
Wynonna Judd to return to the Paramount Arts Center
Senator Mitch McConnell
Senator Mitch McConnell talks with Russellville officials on challenges facing economy