Semi fire causes major back up on I-75 in Whitley County
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A semi fire caused major traffic problems in Whitley County early Wednesday morning, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies posted about the fire around 1 a.m. The scene is on I-75 near the state border with Tennessee.
Viewers tell our sister station WKYT the interstate is still backed up, as of 7 a.m.
