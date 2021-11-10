Salyersville city council to decide fate of councilman accused of using racial slur

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Salyersville City Council will vote Wednesday evening to remove councilman Colin Ray Jackson.

City and County officials took to Facebook to condemn the councilman after he used a racial slur during a meeting in late October.

“As a community, I know we’re in a difficult situation where one of our own has said something that he probably regrets,” says Salyersville Mayor Pete Shepherd. “And that, hopefully, what comes of this, we’ll be a better community for it- and we can come through this and move on and make Salyersville bigger and better, as we’ve been trying over the last 10 years.”

Mayor Shepherd says he asked for Jackson’s resignation, but it was not tendered, setting up the meeting on November 10.

Shepherd added that Jackson will be given a chance to speak at the meeting.

At the time, Jackson issued a statement to WYMT.

“Well, it makes you feel pretty humble,” said Jackson. “I regret making that statement. I didn’t mean to offend anybody, but this is Eastern Kentucky, Magoffin County.”

We will update this story with the result of the council vote.

