Roundball Preview: Prestonsburg Lady Blackcats

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The motto in Prestonsburg this year is simple: take the next step.

“Taking the next step means instead of becoming shooters we become makers, to his perspective, but to us it means making some noise in the region,” said senior guard Faith Lazar.

The Lady Blackcats open the season at home against Wolfe County on November 29 at 7:30 p.m.

