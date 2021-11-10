Roundball Preview: Prestonsburg Blackcats

(WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Blackcats enter the 2021-22 season with a new head coach and a new culture.

“We want a winning culture but it’s gonna start with small milestones, day to day victories, and just seeing progress and buying into the process,” said Prestonsburg Head Coach, Casey Huff.

The Blackcats tip off the season on the road, playing Lee County on November 30 at 7:30 p.m.

