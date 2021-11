BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - This season, Buckhorn welcomes back the majority of their 2020 roster for another run at glory.

“Our expectation is to have the best season we’ve had in a while here at Buckhorn,” said head coach Andrew Blank.

The Lady Wildcats open the season against OBI on November 30 at 6 p.m.

