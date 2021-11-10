Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Betsy Layne Lady Cats

By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 10, 2021
(WYMT) - After a season full of stoppages and COVID-19, Betsy Layne looks forward to turning the page this season.

“The goals for the team this year is definitely to make a run in region because we came pretty close to winning districts last year. We lost by two points in overtime and I just really think we will make a run this year,” said junior guard, Kenadie Boyette.

Betsy Layne opens their season at home, hosting Magoffin County on November 30 at 7:30 p.m.

