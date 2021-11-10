Advertisement

Rep. Brett Guthrie files for re-election to U.S. House of Representatives

By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Congressman Brett Guthrie (R) has officially filed for re-election.

Guthrie has represented Kentucky’s second congressional district since 2009. He serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee.

At the end of the last quarter, Guthrie’s campaign committee had over $2 million banked for his campaign.

“My priorities include standing up for pro-life values, holding Dr. Fauci accountable, protecting the Second Amendment, stopping critical race theory, and combating the Democrats ‘war on work,” Guthrie said.

The coming year will be a busy election year with the primary on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 and the general election on Tuesday, November 8.

