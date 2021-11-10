Police: Two charged in Monticello assault

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police arrested and charged two people in connection with an assault Monday afternoon in Monticello.

Monticello Police officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting an assault and damage to vehicles on Hilliard Avenue.

Police officials say 40-year-old Edward Sanders was driving under the influence of alcohol when he hit and damaged three cars parked along the side of the street. Sanders then got out of the car and assaulted a man.

Sanders was arrested and charged with DUI, second-degree assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

The man who was assaulted was taken by ambulance to the emergency room at Wayne County Hospital.

54-year-old Brenda Rylah was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Both were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

