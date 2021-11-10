Pikeville Police Department cracking down on drugs

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police officers have been working to put an end to the drug epidemic in their area.

After an extensive investigation, officers with the Pikeville PD spent Wednesday morning rounding up suspected drug traffickers. There were three teams of officers spread out around the city and county to bring in people on sealed indictments.

Eight arrests were made by noon. Officers said it is just the beginning of the heightened efforts to clean up the streets.

“This is just the start and it’s going to continue,” said Tony Conn of the Pikeville Police Department. “And, so, if you’re doing it, I promise you we’ll find you. And you’ll see what happens.”

Officials say organized efforts like this bring the city one step closer to safety. They bring in more suspected traffickers and take more drugs off the street.

