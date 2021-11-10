One more dry day before cold front arrives

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you have any outdoor plans, do your best to get them done today, because rain chances are coming along with much cooler temperatures, at least for a few days.

Today and Tonight

It is a little warmer than yesterday across parts of the region this morning, so that’s a good thing. We made it into the low 70s on Tuesday and I think we’ll get close again today. Sunny skies will warm us up quickly from the 40s to around 70 this afternoon. Soak it in. We’ll see the sun again in a few days, just not the above-average highs.

Tonight, clouds will gradually increase as the cold front approaches and lows will drop to around 50.

Extended Forecast

Based on the latest model data, I still think we’re dry for the first half of Thursday and very mild ahead of the front. Highs should make it to the upper 60s before the rain starts in the mid-afternoon hours. Once the system moves through, temperatures crash into the low 40s overnight as rain chances continue for a little while.

While I can’t rule out a stray chance for a passing shower on Friday, especially early, I think most of us stay dry and we might even see some sunshine again later in the day. Highs will still be in the upper 50s before falling into the mid-30s overnight.

As for the weekend ... that’s where the models get a bit conflicted, especially for the end of it. I’m fairly certain we’ll stay mainly dry on Saturday, but it will be much colder with highs only getting into the mid-40s. On Sunday, I can tell you some sort of precipitation is possible later in the evening. That’s all I’ll say for now. Hopefully, things will get a bit more clear as we get closer.

