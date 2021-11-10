Ky. leaders pushing boosters, child vaccines as cases plateau

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The decline of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky is starting to plateau as the positivity rate has hit a 15-day high.

Governor Andy Beshear spoke Monday about this slowing trend, while pushing for people to get booster shots. It comes as Pfizer is asking US health officials to authorize booster shots for all adults.

“The great thing about this most recent decrease is we were decreasing very quickly. That is no longer the case,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

Coming down from a record-breaking surge, cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky are not dropping as fast as they were just a few weeks ago.

“We’ve got some protection for now, but we know that protection will wane over time,” emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said.

That waning protection is why both doctors and state leaders are pushing for adults to roll up their sleeves for a booster dose of the vaccine and take their children to get their shots.

“We’re starting to get in a lot better place, not a perfect place, so this is the time where we have to build up our defenses for potentially another round or another variant comes,” Dr. Stanton said. “This is not the time to relax, act like it’s done, and just move on with our business.”

More than 345,000 Kentuckians have gotten a booster shot. Dr. Stanton said cases will not get to zero, but adds now being on the offense of the delta variant can make a difference in future surges.

“I think everybody who is eligible needs to get the booster as soon as practical,” Dr. Stanton said.

The push also includes signing up 5- to 11-year-olds to get vaccinated. School districts and health clinics across Kentucky are planning vaccination blitzes for their students. On Tuesday, 514 of the new cases reported were in children, and an 11-year-old died from virus-related complications. It proves to doctors the importance of maintaining strong immunity.

“The next couple of months will significantly impact what we experience in 2022,” Dr. Stanton said.

Wednesday afternoon, Fayette County Public Schools will hold vaccine clinics at several locations for their students. Montgomery County Schools will also be having a clinic. You must register for both.

