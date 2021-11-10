Advertisement

KSP: Section of US-119 to temporarily close Wednesday for crash reconstruction

Road closed
Road closed(DJ Jones)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLUS, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 10 will shut down US-119 At the Harlan/Bell County line in the Molus community Wednesday from 10 A.M. until noon.

Troopers will be reconstructing a deadly crash that occurred on November 4th.

KSP will also be assisted by a local fire department for traffic control.

Troopers are urging the public to avoid the area if possible, as traffic will be stopped during this time.

