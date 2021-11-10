KSP officials ask for help finding suspect in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan are asking the public to help find a wanted man in Harlan County.

Johnathan Mitchell, 29, is approximately 5′6″ and has green eyes, according to a KSP release.

He is wanted for criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, criminal trespassing, leaving the scene and accidental assault.

Anyone with information can to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.

