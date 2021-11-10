Advertisement

KSP officials ask for help finding suspect in Harlan County

KSP ask for help locating suspect
KSP ask for help locating suspect(KSP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan are asking the public to help find a wanted man in Harlan County.

Johnathan Mitchell, 29, is approximately 5′6″ and has green eyes, according to a KSP release.

He is wanted for criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, criminal trespassing, leaving the scene and accidental assault.

Anyone with information can to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.

