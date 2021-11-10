KSP looking for stolen cars in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan reported two stolen cars in the Coldiron area.

Police say AXP Energy called them Wednesday morning after they said two cars were stolen from their business.

The missing cars are a tan Toyota Tundra with license plate 444902 and a White Chevy Silverado with license plate 604500.

KSP asked anyone with information to reach out to Post 10 at 606-573-3131.

