NEW YORK (WYMT) - In the 11th annual State Farm Champions Classic, Kentucky fell to rival Duke 79-71.

Oscar Tschiebwe had 17 points and 19 rebounds with his first double-double as a Wildcat.

Kentucky trailed 39-35 at the half.

The Cats took an eleven-point run late in the second, but it was not enough to overpower Duke.

