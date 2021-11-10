Kentucky falls out of the College Football Playoff rankings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After their third-straight loss, the Kentucky Wildcats find themselves on the outside looking in at all major college football rankings.

Tuesday’s updated College Football Playoff rankings left UK unranked.

The Wildcats return to action on Saturday at Vanderbilt. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

RANK TEAM 1 Georgia (9-0) 2 Alabama (8-1) 3 Oregon (8-1) 4 Ohio State (8-1) 5 Cincinnati (9-0) 6 Michigan (8-1) 7 Michigan State (8-1) 8 Oklahoma (9-0) 9 Notre Dame (8-1) 10 Oklahoma State (8-1) 11 Texas A&M (7-2) 12 Wake Forest (8-1) 13 Baylor (7-2) 14 BYU (8-2) 15 Ole Miss (7-2) 16 NC State (7-2) 17 Auburn (6-3) 18 Wisconsin (6-3) 19 Purdue (6-3) 20 Iowa (7-2) 21 Pittsburgh (7-2) 22 San Diego State (8-1) 23 UTSA (9-0) 24 Utah (6-3) 25 Arkansas (6-3)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.