Kentucky falls out of the College Football Playoff rankings

Kavosiay Smoke dives for the end zone against Tennessee.
Kavosiay Smoke dives for the end zone against Tennessee.(SEC Media Portal)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After their third-straight loss, the Kentucky Wildcats find themselves on the outside looking in at all major college football rankings.

Tuesday’s updated College Football Playoff rankings left UK unranked.

The Wildcats return to action on Saturday at Vanderbilt. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

RANKTEAM
1Georgia (9-0)
2Alabama (8-1)
3Oregon (8-1)
4Ohio State (8-1)
5Cincinnati (9-0)
6Michigan (8-1)
7Michigan State (8-1)
8Oklahoma (9-0)
9Notre Dame (8-1)
10Oklahoma State (8-1)
11Texas A&M (7-2)
12Wake Forest (8-1)
13Baylor (7-2)
14BYU (8-2)
15Ole Miss (7-2)
16NC State (7-2)
17Auburn (6-3)
18Wisconsin (6-3)
19Purdue (6-3)
20Iowa (7-2)
21Pittsburgh (7-2)
22San Diego State (8-1)
23UTSA (9-0)
24Utah (6-3)
25Arkansas (6-3)

