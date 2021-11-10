Advertisement

Judge extends EPO filed against fmr. Georgetown College president

Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school's president, William A. Jones, has been terminated.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The former president of Georgetown College, William Jones, appeared in court Wednesday morning in Lexingotn.

The hearing centered on an emergency protective order filed against Jones.

Jones and the woman who filed this order against him both appeared Wednesday morning and, after a short discussion with both attorneys, Judge Libby Messer ruled to extend the protective order.

A former Georgetown College employee filed that emergency protective order back in October. In the order, she says that Jones sexually assaulted her in the Marriot Hotel in downtown Indianapolis while the two were on a work trip.

She says in the report that she told Jones “no” a number of times.

Hours after that protective order was filed, Jones was fired from his position as President of Georgetown College with the Board of Trustee’s Chair saying, in part, that “they hold their students, staff, and administration to the highest ethical standards.”

Jones is also facing accusations of inappropriate behavior from another female college employee and other conduct violations of his employment agreement.

With this protective order in place, Jones may not come within 500 feet of victim, have any conduct with her or possess any firearms while the order is valid.

Judge Messer scheduled a status hearing for April 2022.

