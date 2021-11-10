Intersection in Pulaski County gets makeover

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A busy Southern Kentucky intersection will be getting a major makeover soon.

Construction is already underway to redo the traffic patterns at the KY-18 and 461 intersection in Pulaski County.

Deadly crashes at 461 and Kentucky 80, also known as the Hal Rogers Parkway east of Somerset, led to planning several years ago that culminated in the awarding of a major grant to help fund the nearly 50 million dollar project.

When finished, drivers coming from Somerset will stay on a new four lane highway when heading to Mt. Vernon, and take an exit ramp going to London. It will result in a cloverleaf type design that keeps traffic moving. Safety was a primary factor in starting the project.

“When you take that, and combine with the congestion, that is through there, we have a lot of industries building up, especially in the Valley Oak complex area,” said Amber Hale of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The project is supposed to be done by June 2023.

