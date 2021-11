WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Authorities are working to identify human remains found in Wayne County.

The coroner says they were found Tuesday night in a remote area off Highway 92, near the Oil Valley community.

Officials say it’s too early to tell if they are male or female.

The coroner also does not know the cause of death.

We’ll keep you updated.

