Harlan County Animal Shelter Staff to host spay & neuter clinic

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff at the Harlan County Animal Shelter will soon host a spay and neuter clinic.

Since 2006, staff said they have worked to provide a low cost spay and neuter option.

They said funding is given through animal control in the state and the fiscal court matches the collected amount, which allows them to offer grants.

Assistant Animal Control Officer Jennifer Williams said she and other staff are working to combat overpopulation.

“Because the overpopulation we’re not going to be able to euthanize out of it,” she said. “We’re not able to rescue out of it. We’re not able to adopt out of it. The only way we’re going to stop this is if everyone gets their animals fixed.”

For more information on the Harlan County Animal Shelter or clinic, you can click here or call 606-573-8867.

