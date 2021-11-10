Advertisement

Floyd County woman wins $200K from scratch-off on retirement day

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County woman, who worked as a front-line nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic, decided to retire after 36 years on the job.

“It’s been tough,” she told officials.

Hours into her first day of retirement, she won $200,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The Dana, KY woman, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased the $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off ticket at the Double Kwik on Franklin Corner North in Prestonsburg.

While at the store, she scratched off the ticket and noticed she matched the number 20 on the last row.

She then scratched off the prize amount and found the game’s $200,000 top prize.

“It was unbelievable,” she said. “I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working.”

She drove to lottery headquarters in Louisville, where she received a check for $142,000 after taxes.

Prestonsburg Double Kwik will receive a bonus of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

