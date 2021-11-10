Drivers rejoice! Highway 15 project completed ahead of schedule in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If orange construction barrels triggered strong feelings when you drove through Hazard in recent years, your nightmare is finally over.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 10 office posted the news on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

Officials originally told WYMT the project would be completed by Thanksgiving or just after, but the work was completed about two weeks early.

We are told all lanes are open, but some lanes could still be shut down at times while crews do some touch-up work to curbs, signals and light posts, so continue to use caution in the area.

