Digital customer service company adding 300 jobs in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear says a digital customer service company will add 300 jobs as part of a $500,000 investment to expand its operations in Kentucky.

The Governor says Helpware will add the jobs at its existing location in Montgomery County and at a new office in Mercer County.

Helpware serves high-growth health tech, e-commerce, technology and other companies to complete complex tasks and grow their brands.

With its new investment, Helpware will create 150 jobs at its new Harrodsburg office.

It will create another 150 positions in Mount Sterling, where it opened operations in 2020 and currently employs 25 people.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.