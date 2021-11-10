Advertisement

Digital customer service company adding 300 jobs in Kentucky

(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear says a digital customer service company will add 300 jobs as part of a $500,000 investment to expand its operations in Kentucky.

The Governor says Helpware will add the jobs at its existing location in Montgomery County and at a new office in Mercer County.

Helpware serves high-growth health tech, e-commerce, technology and other companies to complete complex tasks and grow their brands.

With its new investment, Helpware will create 150 jobs at its new Harrodsburg office.

It will create another 150 positions in Mount Sterling, where it opened operations in 2020 and currently employs 25 people.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville Man convicted of healthcare fraud
45-year-old Allen Smith and 41-year-old Robin Smith were arrested in Knox County on Monday,...
Sheriff: Two people arrested for drug trafficking
Principal, staff reprimanded over Hazard High School homecoming
Road closed
KSP: Section of US-119 to temporarily close Wednesday for crash reconstruction
The Floyd County Detention Center is one of several in the state with overcrowding concerns,...
Detention center concerns crest in Floyd County

Latest News

Hunters Helping the Hungry
West Virginia program lets hunters help feed people in need
TRAFFIC ALERT: Nightly lane closures planned for I-140
Intersection in Pulaski County gets makeover
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville city council to decide fate of councilman accused of using racial slur
Drug bust in Pikeville
Pikeville Police Department cracking down on drugs