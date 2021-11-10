Detention center concerns crest in Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - As concerns are raised across Floyd County, officials are discussing how to address a decades-old problem.

With a 112 bed facility, and 156 inmates as of last week’s population report, the Floyd County Detention Center continues to be at around140% capacity.

“Our facility is basically like any other smaller jail. I mean, the jail is 30 years old,” said Jailer Stuart Halbert.

Halbert said the packed house is nothing new for the space and judges have worked hard to keep inmates on small and surety bonds out of the facility when possible. He said there was a meeting at the beginning of the pandemic to do just that.

“Basically, everyone that had a smaller bond or wasn’t a danger to society, we got them out of jail. And what happened is: when they got out, they committed worse crimes. The majority of them felonies,” Halbert said.

He said the solution is to get people convicted and moved into state prisons. That overcrowding, though, is leading to more concerns from inmates and officials across the county.

Officials say the jail has seen several negative inspections from the Department of Corrections (DOC), which have led to weekly inspections being performed and little changes taking place. WYMT has asked for copies of those recent inspections from the DOC.

Halbert said many of the stories being shared about the jail are “dramatizations.” He said the cleanliness of the cells lands on the inmates who live in them and they are given appropriate supplies to keep them- and themselves- clean.

”It is our responsibility to make sure that the inmates are cleaning the cells and doing that. Sometimes we might lack a little bit there,” he said. “Inhumane, or anything like that? Trash and debris? That’s just totally false.”

He said there have been issues with electrical components and lights, but the Floyd County Fiscal Court has approved funding to make changes, which he says are expected by February.

According to Halbert, the larger concerns he is hearing- such as crimes committed at the jail and the arrest of a jail employee- are on a different level altogether. He said the jail staff and sheriff’s department worked together to discover that one of the employees was bringing in contraband. He considered that arrest a “win” for the detention center.

“We hate anything that happens in here. You know, it doesn’t matter what their charges are or whatever. They’re human beings,” said Halbert.

He said work is underway to fix some of the facility concerns in the days to come, but the capacity is an issue that is out of his control.

“We do a good job. We take care of our people. We do the best we can,” Halbert said. “I am confident and comfortable with the staff that I have that do a good job. And with the Department of Corrections coming in, with some other entities coming in, it’s just going to get better.”

Local attorney Ned Pillersdorf said the solution starts in the courtroom.

“The root cause of those inhumane conditions is the overcrowding,” Pillersdorf said. “The bottom line is, if you live in Floyd County and you’re typically charged with a drug offense, they’ll set you a $500 or $1,000 cash bond. And those people simply don’t have $500 or $1,000, which contributes to the significant overcrowding.”

He said the other issue comes when arrested parties can not afford the cash bond and are offered a deal. He said people will often take a “guilty” plea and a shorter immediate time-served sentence in place of “sitting in jail, waiting for trial.”

“The overcrowding not only causes the terrible and inhumane conditions, it also is coercing people into pleading guilty,” said Pillersdorf.

He said his clients have mentioned “sleeping in shifts” because of the number of people sharing a cell. Often those inmates are situated in strategic ways to make sleeping possible.

According to Pillersdorf, the jail is doing what it can based on the system it is working with, but he wants to see that change to improve things for the community and those incarcerated.

“You have to sleep in shifts because there are not enough beds,” Pillersdorf said. “The bottom line is, the jail’s in terrible condition. We’re not much better than a third-world country the way our jail is. But the root cause is the overcrowding. When you tell prisoners you’ve gotta sleep in shifts, or you cram 20 people in a cell that’s supposed to sleep 10, you’re gonna have violence, you’re gonna have increased drug desire. It creates all sorts of problems.”

The overcrowding issue is not Floyd County-specific. Counties across the state report an excess of inmates in comparison to the available beds.

Neighboring Pike County reports 363 inmates for 346 beds while Johnson County reports 215 inmates for 140 beds.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.