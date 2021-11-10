Clouds increase ahead of fall front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds are on the way back into the mountains this evening as our next weather system drags a fall front closer to the mountains for the back half of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Temperatures have stayed above normal today with more expected into tonight as clouds increase. Those clouds will act like a blanket as our cold front moves closer. Temperatures stay mild by November standards overnight as lows finish up in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

This will set the stage for some gusty showers to return for Thursday. A powerful low pressure system will move into the Great Lakes, dragging a strong front through the area for the afternoon and evening hours. Ahead of the front, temperatures surge into the upper 60s. Showers, which could be gusty at times, work through along the front, dragging temperatures for the evening and overnight down into the low to middle 40s.

The Weekend and Beyond

Some showers should stick around through the early part of the day on Friday before we dry out...temporarily. Temperatures will be much cooler, with highs only in the middle 50s. We cool off quick again Friday night under partly cloudy skies with lows back in the middle 30s.

Saturday looks to be the drier day of the weekend with only a small chance of showers. We stay mostly cloudy though, keeping highs will below normal, only in the middle and upper 40s. Overnight lows, under mostly cloudy skies, still flirt with freezing yet again.

Another system moves in into Sunday and Monday that will bring more shower chances as temperatures stay in the 40s. Things could get interesting depending on how fast moisture moves out versus how fast we cool down overnight. Early indications are clear skies look to take over by the middle of next week.

