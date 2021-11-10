2022 KDA internship application period now open

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles encourages Kentucky college students seeking a career in agriculture or government to apply for positions in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s internship program for the 2022 Summer.

“Our KDA interns gain the unique opportunity to work alongside department employees and serve the citizens of the commonwealth,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Our past interns used their experiences at the department to launch careers in agriculture or an ag-related field. If you are a college student with an interest in an agricultural career, we encourage you to apply.”

In addition to agriculture, KDA interns can work in education, computer science, marketing, communications, pre-law, and other fields.

Internships, depending on workplace situations, will run from June until August.

Applicants must be currently enrolled in a college, university, or vocational-technical program. Applicants can be enrolled in either undergraduate or graduate school.

To apply, download and complete the application on the KDA’s website at kyagr.com/marketing/internship-program.html.

Applicants must provide a résumé, cover letter and three references.

For more information, go to kyagr.com/marketing/internship-program.html or contact Mark White at 502-782-0291 or Mark.White@ky.gov.

