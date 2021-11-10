Advertisement

2022 KDA internship application period now open

(KFYR)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles encourages Kentucky college students seeking a career in agriculture or government to apply for positions in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s internship program for the 2022 Summer.

“Our KDA interns gain the unique opportunity to work alongside department employees and serve the citizens of the commonwealth,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Our past interns used their experiences at the department to launch careers in agriculture or an ag-related field. If you are a college student with an interest in an agricultural career, we encourage you to apply.”

In addition to agriculture, KDA interns can work in education, computer science, marketing, communications, pre-law, and other fields.

Internships, depending on workplace situations, will run from June until August.

Applicants must be currently enrolled in a college, university, or vocational-technical program. Applicants can be enrolled in either undergraduate or graduate school.

To apply, download and complete the application on the KDA’s website at kyagr.com/marketing/internship-program.html.

Applicants must provide a résumé, cover letter and three references.

For more information, go to kyagr.com/marketing/internship-program.html or contact Mark White at 502-782-0291 or Mark.White@ky.gov.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville Man convicted of healthcare fraud
45-year-old Allen Smith and 41-year-old Robin Smith were arrested in Knox County on Monday,...
Sheriff: Two people arrested for drug trafficking
Principal, staff reprimanded over Hazard High School homecoming
Road closed
KSP: Section of US-119 to temporarily close Wednesday for crash reconstruction
The Floyd County Detention Center is one of several in the state with overcrowding concerns,...
Detention center concerns crest in Floyd County

Latest News

Employees at 3M in Cynthiana are protesting in front of the factory.
‘I don’t think it’s constitutional:’ 3M workers in Harrison Co. protest vaccine mandate
Cosgrove lost his job in January because he fired into Taylor’s apartment 16 times without...
Breonna Taylor: Former police chief defends decision to fire officer who fired fatal shot
As we recognize our nation’s military this Veterans Day, the reality is that many veterans are...
Make Ends Meet: Financial tips for veterans ahead of Veterans Day
Adopt a Senior Pet Month
Why you should consider adopting a senior animal