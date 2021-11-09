WWII Purple Heart recipient honored with display at Kenton County Library

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kenton County Library is honoring a Kentucky World War II veteran who died earlier this year.

From the early to mid-1940s, Woodrow “Woody” Booth served in the 81st Infantry Division of the US Army.

He was wounded in the Battle of Peleliu by a grenade.

Shrapnel from that injury is inside the Covington branch of the Kenton County Library, along with the Purple Heart he earned in that battle.

Those are just a few of the many items Booth kept all his life, and it now has a new home at the library.

“We’re losing WWII veterans daily,” explains local history and genealogy service coordinator at the Kenton County Library Elaine Kuhn. “I think the more we can learn from them [veterans], gather their stories, collect their artifacts and photos, the more we can use that to understand how we got where we are today.”

Booth is from Lee County, Kentucky, but spent part of his life in Northern Kentucky.

In addition to some of his personal items and war mementos, Booth’s uniform is on display too.

“I find it incredibly valuable, and I am forever thankful when people do this,” explains Kuhn, “Because we will take good care of the materials. We have a temperature and humidity-controlled archives.”

Whether you are a history buff or not, Kuhn says it is important for everyone to learn more about the people that came before us.

Especially those that risked their lives for our freedom.

“I think it gives people a better understanding of where they came from,” Kuhn adds, “If not individually then as a group, as a society.”

Booth was 99 when he passed away in January.

The library is asking for your pictures of veterans. You can share them here. You can also find more events happening at the library by following this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.