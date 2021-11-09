Advertisement

Wise County, Va. Sheriff asks for help locating missing person

Missing person in Wise County
Missing person in Wise County(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook asking for help locating a missing person on Tuesday.

Anthony Seth Daniels sent a text message on Saturday saying he would be staying the night at a friend’s house. That was the last known contact he had. Officials said he has not shown up to work or had any contact with family.

Daniels was last known to be driving a black Chevy Tahoe.

If you have any information, you can contact Wise County Central Dispatch at 276-328-3756.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal, staff reprimanded over Hazard High School homecoming
Credit: Leigh Anne Ratliff Owens
Prestonsburg Pig In A Poke plans to build back ‘better than ever’
Armstrong Coal
Former coal company mining officials going on trial in Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Kentucky has passed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
The former SilverLiner building at the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park is getting a new...
Tank business takes tenant space at Pikeville’s industrial park

Latest News

Credit: CBS News
U.S Fish & Wildlife propose threatened status for alligator snapping turtle
Coal
Coal dust: Former mine managers face fraud trial in Kentucky
The task force also urged lawmakers to develop a plan for full state funding of school...
Kentucky task force backs funding for full-day kindergarten
The agency said in a statement that the lake in Cold Spring is scheduled to receive its first...
Neighborhood Fishing Northern Kentucky lake to be stocked with trout, catfish