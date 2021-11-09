Wise County, Va. Sheriff asks for help locating missing person

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook asking for help locating a missing person on Tuesday.

Anthony Seth Daniels sent a text message on Saturday saying he would be staying the night at a friend’s house. That was the last known contact he had. Officials said he has not shown up to work or had any contact with family.

Daniels was last known to be driving a black Chevy Tahoe.

If you have any information, you can contact Wise County Central Dispatch at 276-328-3756.

