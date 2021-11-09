Advertisement

Very mild November day ahead, sunshine continues

WYMT Sunny
(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:52 AM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After starting off a little cool in spots, temperatures will rebound quite nicely with sunshine later today.

Today and Tonight

There could be some patchy frost this morning, but I wouldn’t expect too much, especially in the higher elevations where some spots stayed closer to 50 degrees. The sun will take us all into the 70s this afternoon, so if you need to do anything outside, today is definitely a great day to do it.

We’ll add a few clouds tonight and only drop into the mid-40s for lows. Some of the valleys could get a little cooler.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday is our last nice day before we head into a fairly active weather pattern again. Look for sunny skies with increasing clouds the later into the day we get. We should top out near 70 once again before dropping to around 50 under mostly cloudy skies late Wednesday night.

Veterans Day Thursday features a big-time cold front, which will bring us some rain chances, especially the later into the day you go. We will top out in the upper 60s in front of the front before crashing into the low to mid-40s behind it.

Rain chances linger into Friday and the weekend as temperatures continue to tumble. Highs Friday will be in the mid-50s and drop into the mid-40s on Saturday. It looks like the chill might stick around this time, at least for now.

