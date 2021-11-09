UK HealthCare’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids opens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK HealthCare’s vaccination clinic for children opened Tuesday afternoon. It’s expected to serve approximately 2,100 kids each week.

Located at the outpatient facility on 245 Fountain Court, the clinic will offer an engaging environment to help calm children who may be afraid of needles.

Features include a sticker chart for younger patients to mark their progress throughout the clinic. Staff will also use something called a ‘buzzy bee.’ It’s a vibrating device that’s placed on a kids arm to distract attention away from the injection.

Parents seem impressed so far with the clinic.

“They got a good system in there. Everyone was friendly, kid-friendly especially. They greeted us,” parent Jordan Adler said.

Adler took his five-year-old son, Jasper, to get the shot.

“We just want to keep him safe. We want childcare to stay open,” Adler said.

While getting a shot can be scary, kids were brave in rolling up their sleeves.

“It felt like a little small piercing pain was in my arm,” 10-year-old Atticus Raymer said.

Some parents may have concerns about possible side effects, but pediatricians are reminding parents the vaccine is safe.

“This is a highly effective vaccine for kids. They really have had mild side effects, mostly sore arms or a headache, but that is really self-resolved quickly,” said Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale, interim chief medical officer at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Meagan Raymer took her two boys, Atticus and Gaius, to the clinic. She believes the benefit of getting vaccinated far outweighs the risks.

“Kids aren’t necessarily at the highest risk for COVID, but it’s doing our part to make sure everyone is safe around them. It’s keeping their grandparents safe. It’s keeping their teachers safe,” Raymer said.

10-year-old Atticus said he’s glad he got the shot.

“Cause I’m not really going to have to be scared of getting COVID,” he said.

He’s encouraging other kids to get the shot too.

The clinic will run Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parents must sign their children up for the vaccine. To register, visit ukvaccine.org.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.