Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 12

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out this week’s Top 5 Plays Sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - Morgan County’s stop against Breathitt County.

No. 4 - Shelby Valley’s Russ Osborne to John Field for 93yd touchdown pass.

No. 3 - Betsy Layne’s Chase Mims to Brady Robinson tough catch for the touchdown.

No. 2 - Hazard’s Max Pelfrey to Andrew Ford TD.

No. 1 - Pikeville’s Jacoby Thornsbury blocked punt recovered for touchdown.

