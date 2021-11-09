Three Wildcats make Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky men’s basketball players Keion Brooks Jr., Kellan Grady and TyTy Washington Jr. are among the early candidates for the 2022 Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year honor, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday.

The trio is among 50 candidates for the award, presented annually to the national player of the year. Anthony Davis, who collected virtually every major national player of the year award in 2012, is the lone Wildcat to win the Naismith Trophy in Kentucky’s decorated history.

UK is one of four schools (Baylor, Gonzaga and Kansas) with three preseason candidates.

The Southeastern Conference has nine preseason picks, tied for the most of any league (Big 12).

A list of the midseason 30 team will be released in early February, followed by the 10 national semifinalists and four finalists in March. Players who do not make the watch list are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 team. The 2022 Naismith Trophy will be awarded during the Final Four at the Naismith Awards Brunch.

