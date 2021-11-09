Sheriff: Suspect broke into home, choked woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff, John Root, announced the arrest of a man following reports of burglary and assault.

According to the post shared on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Adam Eli Hicks, 30, was arrested around 3 a.m. on November 7 after an investigation into a burglary report.

The post goes on to say Hicks broke into a woman’s house and choked her before running away from the scene.

Deputies located a vehicle matching the description of the one from the burglary report and found Hicks at a business off South Stewart Road.

Hicks was charged with assault and burglary, he was taken to the Laurel County correctional center.

