HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 1 prospect Shaedon Sharpe has announced he will graduate high school early and enroll at UK for the spring semester.

Sharpe will work out and practice with the team, but will not play until to 2022-23 season.

The 6′5″ shooting guard from Canada announced his commitment to Kentucky in September.

