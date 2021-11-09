Roundball Preview: Pike Central Lady Hawks
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike Central Lady Hawks adapted in 2020, not just to pandemic protocols, but to a new leader.
“It was a growing year, but it was a great year. But it was also tough that you would no more get started and something would knock us back,” said second-year head coach Laura Campbell.
The Lady Hawks begin their season on the road against Paintsville on November 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.