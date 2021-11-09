Roundball Preview: Phelps Lady Hornets

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - Phelps comes into the 2021 season with newfound hope. With a new coach leading the team, the Lady Hornets have high expectations.

“I’ve scheduled a lot of games this year. a lot of teams up to our competitiveness i think we can compete with early on. get these young girls some experience,” said first-year head coach Justin McCoy.

The Lady Hornets only logged three wins last year, hoping a change in culture can have an impact on the court.

“We really didn’t have a lot of chemistry together. We didn’t really work as a team and COVID really killed us with not a lot of big crowds. Didn’t have a lot of fun with it,” said sophomore point guard Ivy Lane.

The Lady Hornets begin their season on December 1 at 6:30 p.m. on the road at Wolfe County.

