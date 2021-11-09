Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Phelps Hornets

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - The Phelps Hornets were one of many teams greatly affected by the circumstances of last season.

This year, they hope to shock the 15th Region.

“Chemistry, everybody coming together and everybody buying into what we’re trying to do. If we can truly get that, I think that this could be a really special group,” said second-year head coach Cameron Smith.

The Hornets open the season on the road against Rose Hill Christian on November 30 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal, staff reprimanded over Hazard High School homecoming
Credit: Leigh Anne Ratliff Owens
Prestonsburg Pig In A Poke plans to build back ‘better than ever’
Armstrong Coal
Former coal company mining officials going on trial in Kentucky
Jail
KSP: Arrest made following chase of stolen police car
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall

Latest News

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) dunks during an NCAA college basketball exhibition against...
Three Wildcats make Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List
Roundball Preview: Phelps Lady Hornets
Jackson City announces new boys’ basketball head coach
Roundball Preview: Jackson City Tigers
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops (center) runs out with his team before an NCAA college football...
Kentucky-New Mexico State game to be a noon game