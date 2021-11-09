Roundball Preview: Phelps Hornets

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - The Phelps Hornets were one of many teams greatly affected by the circumstances of last season.

This year, they hope to shock the 15th Region.

“Chemistry, everybody coming together and everybody buying into what we’re trying to do. If we can truly get that, I think that this could be a really special group,” said second-year head coach Cameron Smith.

The Hornets open the season on the road against Rose Hill Christian on November 30 at 7 p.m.

