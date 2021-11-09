Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Middlesboro Yellowjackets

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Consistency is the name of the game for Middlesboro this year, following the chaos of 2020.

“It was just a bad year. I mean, it was, nothing was really good about it, I mean you got started late cause of the COVID,” said head coach Lewis Morris about the difficulties of last season.

The Yellowjackets begin the season on December 3 at 7:30 p.m. hosting Pineville.

