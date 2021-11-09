Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Floyd Central Jaguars

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd Central Jaguars look to enter the 2021 season building off of the progress they made last year as a team.

“We grew a little bit last season, we were a very young team last season and we’re still young this season, toughness, growth, athleticism, all of that comes with getting older so I am really excited about this season,” said head coach Alan Moore.

The Jaguars open the season on November 29 at 7:30 p.m. hosting Elliott County.

