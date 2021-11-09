Pikeville Man convicted of healthcare fraud

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, a man from Pikeville was convicted by a federal jury of wire fraud and healthcare fraud.

The decision, announced by the United States Attorney’s Office, came after a five-day trial. The jury convicted Eugene Sisco III, 36, of one count of wire fraud and one count of healthcare fraud.

Evidence presented in the trial showed Sisco collected money from clients but told them he was not enrolled in the Medicaid program, so he charged them between $200 and $300 per month.

After charging the people, he would still claim those charges and would get reimbursements from Medicaid. In total, the evidence showed he had gotten around $5 million.

