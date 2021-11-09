Neighborhood Fishing Northern Kentucky lake to be stocked with trout, catfish

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said crews will soon begin stocking a northern Kentucky lake with trout and catfish.

The move comes as the Robert J. Barth Lake in Campbell County was added to the agency’s Fishing in Neighborhoods program that stocks lakes in park-like settings near communities.

The agency said in a statement that the lake in Cold Spring is scheduled to receive its first stocking of rainbow trout on Nov. 16.

More trout will be added in February and March. Catfish will be added in March, April, May, and June.

In addition, bass and sunfish will be stocked as needed.

