Mother of ‘endangered’ three-year-old pleading for help finding him

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GALLATIN, TN. (WBKO) - One mother is pleading for the return of her three-year-old, as law enforcement agencies continue searching for the toddler who is believed to be with his father.

Amanda Ennis, the mother of Noah Clare, says Clare is supposed to get Noah every other weekend following custody agreements.

According to Ennis, she dropped her son off with his father Jacob Clare last Friday night in Gallatin, Tenn.

Sixteen-year-old Amber Clare, Jacob Clare’s niece, is believed to be with Jacob and Noah.

“I woke up Saturday morning at about 9:30 to phone calls from Amber’s family. Her mom said Amber had run away last night, she left two letters, and that they thought that she could be with Jake. And they knew that Jake and I were supposed to have open communication when it came to, you know when he had Noah. And so I called Jake’s phone and it went straight to voicemail. I’ve tried to text him, I’ve tried to contact him on social media, he’s not responded to anything phone goes straight to voicemail,” says Ennis.

According to police, Amber was last seen at her residence in Beaver Dam around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say they suspect that later Friday night or early Saturday morning, she left her residence and is possibly in the company of Jacob Clare, her uncle and Noah.

No response from Jacob alerted Amanda.

“I immediately start freaking out. I call my family. We tried to contact the police and they wouldn’t do anything for us because it was Jake’s time with Noah. So, it wasn’t until Sunday at 6 p.m. when Jake was supposed to bring Noah back that they could really do anything. They had police cars there waiting. I had my family there with me waiting and he never showed up.”

Amber and Jacob both currently reside in Beaver Dam, Ky.

Now, Jacob is wanted by several law enforcement agencies, including the Gallatin Police Department. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for three-year-old Noah.

“Bring my baby home, please bring Noah back,” pleads Ennis to Jacob, the father of Noah.

Amanda is asking the community for their help in finding Noah saying, “keep sharing their faces on, on like social media.”

Adam Ennis is Amanda’s brother and adds, “please keep sharing those posts you know there’s no telling where he’s at.”

Dear God, I pray not just for Noah and myself, but for all that know and love Noah. Please bring him home to us. I’m on...

Posted by Amanda Leigh Ennis on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Gallatin Police said Jacob has an active warrant on file for custodial interference. He was last seen driving a gray Subaru.

Anyone with information can call Gallatin Police at 615-451-3838 or Ohio County Central Dispatch at 270-298-4411.

Ennis adds, “I just want my baby home.”

