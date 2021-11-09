Lung Cancer Awareness Month: How you can protect your lung health

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It is easy to forget about some parts of our body that work tirelessly.

“Often we take our lungs for granted because we’re born with them. We start to breathe,’ said Medical Oncologist Hematologist at the Hazard ARH, Dr. Sam Bailey. “They just work and we really don’t think about how they function or how to keep them healthy.”

However, as we age and develop, our lungs become exposed to various damaging pathogens.

“Over time with the various factors either radiation exposure, from radon has, smoking, from chronic inflammation,” he said.

A cancer diagnosis is often the result.

“Stage 1 can be cured with surgery. Up to stage 3 can be cured with a combination of treatments involving chemotherapy and radiation,” he said. “Stage 4 cancer unfortunately can’t be cured.”

In Eastern Kentucky, diagnoses are common.

“Unfortunately we remain one of the highest incidents rates of lung cancer in the entire nation. We’re one of the hotspots in the country,” he said.

Dr. Bailey said there are now lung cancer screenings to aid in preventative care.

“Uses what they call a low dose CT scan which means you get less radiation dose. It is an image form that uses cat scan or CT scans to look at the lungs in a way you can see early tumors,” he said.

While November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, he encourages people to care for their health each and everyday.

“For people who do smoke and would like to stop smoking, please talk to your primary care provider about smoking cessation and seeing either treatments, medical treatments or seeing a smoking cessation counselor,” he said.

For more information on lung cancer screenings at ARH, you can click here or call 606-487-7902.

