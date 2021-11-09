Advertisement

Ky. man accused of firing gun, hitting neighbor’s home while officers were talking to him

Erich Storck, 49,
Erich Storck, 49,(Nicholasville Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Nicholasville man is behind bars after police say he fired a gun while officers were trying to talk to him Monday evening.

It’s unclear how the situation started, but, according to an arrest citation, officers were at the home of 49-year-old Erich Storck in the 500 block of Courchelle Dr. and, while officers were talking to him, he fired several shots from a gun.

The citation says Storck showed “extreme indifference to the value of human life” with two of the bullets hitting his neighbor’s window and lodging in their bathroom wall.

Police say seven people were in the neighboring home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Storck was arrested on charges of wanton endangerment, wanton endangerment of a police officer and criminal mischief.

The citation says Storck is also facing a violation of his DVO for having the gun. When he was told about that charge, the citation says Storck told officers “he would never be caught without a gun.”

