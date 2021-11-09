Advertisement

Kentucky task force backs funding for full-day kindergarten

The task force also urged lawmakers to develop a plan for full state funding of school...
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A school funding task force in Kentucky has endorsed making financial support for full-day kindergarten a permanent commitment.

It was among the funding recommendations the task force issued Monday.

Their recommendations will be presented to lawmakers to consider during the 2022 legislative session when they will craft the state’s next budget.

The task force also urged lawmakers to develop a plan for full state funding of school districts’ transportation costs.

The group also backs fully funding a school safety measure enacted two years ago.

They also urged lawmakers to consider altering the state’s school funding formula.

