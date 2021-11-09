Kentucky Coal Association names new president

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Coal Association (KCA) named a new president on Tuesday.

Tucker Davis, the incoming President, was a former Trump Administration official with the Department of the Interior. He is also a native of the Appalachian region.

“For a kid that grew up in the head of a holler, it is a dream come true to be able to represent an industry that has been a driving force of prosperity not just in the Commonwealth, but all around the world,” said Davis. “I am honored and humbled to lead the Kentucky Coal Association and look forward to working with policymakers and community leaders in ensuring a prosperous, productive future for our miners and our industry.”

The KCA Chairman, Heath Lovell said Tucker has a passion for Kentucky and the coal miners of the state. The chairman added he and other officials are excited for him to get started.

