Advertisement

Kentucky Coal Association names new president

KCA announces new President
KCA announces new President(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Coal Association (KCA) named a new president on Tuesday.

Tucker Davis, the incoming President, was a former Trump Administration official with the Department of the Interior. He is also a native of the Appalachian region.

“For a kid that grew up in the head of a holler, it is a dream come true to be able to represent an industry that has been a driving force of prosperity not just in the Commonwealth, but all around the world,” said Davis. “I am honored and humbled to lead the Kentucky Coal Association and look forward to working with policymakers and community leaders in ensuring a prosperous, productive future for our miners and our industry.”

The KCA Chairman, Heath Lovell said Tucker has a passion for Kentucky and the coal miners of the state. The chairman added he and other officials are excited for him to get started.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal, staff reprimanded over Hazard High School homecoming
Credit: Leigh Anne Ratliff Owens
Prestonsburg Pig In A Poke plans to build back ‘better than ever’
Armstrong Coal
Former coal company mining officials going on trial in Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Kentucky has passed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
The former SilverLiner building at the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park is getting a new...
Tank business takes tenant space at Pikeville’s industrial park

Latest News

How to get your car ready for cold weather
Laurel County man arrested for burglary
Sheriff: Suspect broke into home, choked woman
Missing person in Wise County
Wise County, Va. Sheriff asks for help locating missing person
Credit: CBS News
U.S Fish & Wildlife propose threatened status for alligator snapping turtle