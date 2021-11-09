Kellan Grady, TyTy Washington Jr. on Wooden Award Watch List

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky men’s basketball players Kellan Grady and TyTy Washington Jr. were tabbed to the John R. Wooden Award Watch List, awarded annually by the Los Angeles Athletic Club to the nation’s most outstanding player.

Kentucky is one of 12 programs with two players among the top 50 preseason favorites for the Wooden Award’s Player of the Year.

The preseason top 50 list represents 12 conferences, 35 upperclassmen, 17 seniors and nine freshmen. The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2022 John R. Wooden Award Men’s Player of the Year. Players not chosen to the preseason list are still eligible for the Wooden Award midseason list, late-season list and the national ballot.

The national ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they are also making progress toward graduation and maintaining at least a cumulative 2.0 grade-point average.

Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players, who have qualified as meeting the standards set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee. Voting will open prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early-round games. The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2022 John R. Wooden Award will be presented following the NCAA Tournament in April.

Kentucky’s Anthony Davis is the only winner in program history. He claimed the honor in 2012 after helping lead Kentucky to its eighth national championship in program history.

