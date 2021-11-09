Issues and Answers: Senator Rand Paul visits Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this weeks edition of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) for a wide ranging discussion.

Senator Rand Paul was in Hazard to meet with police officers, he said, to show support for their work, and to hear their concerns about the profession.

“For the last year or so we’ve been going around, we think that law enforcement feels a little under appreciated,” said Senator Paul. “There have been a lot of movements to, like, get rid of the police. There are movements to defund the police.”

During the discussion, Senator Paul shared his thoughts on major news out of Washington, including the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, a measure the Senator voted ‘No’ on.

“Right now we’re seeing the rising prices in the grocery store and at the gas pump and a lot of that’s because we’re borrowing so much money,” said Senator Paul noting that the infrastructure would require borrowing money.

The Senator also spent time reflecting on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

“So, a certain amount of people being unhappy with electoral results I think is to be expected of both parties,” said Senator Paul. “I’m somebody who says let’s move forward. Let’s make sure it’s honest.”

Senator Paul explained his thoughts on an honest election saying that he believes people should vote in-person with identification.

He added that he did not believe President Trump’s argument that Congress could refuse to seat electors on January 6.

“I didn’t think his argument was the correct argument and I didn’t support him,” said Senator Paul. “I voted to seat the electors. I voted that, even though I was unhappy with the election, I voted to seat the electors because that’s what I think I should have have done.”

Hensley and Senator Paul explored many more topics. You can watch the full episode above.

