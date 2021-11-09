Advertisement

How to get your car ready for cold weather

By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As cold weather begins to settle in, it is important to know how to keep your car maintained in the winter months.

Lori Weaver Hawkins, Public Affairs Manager with AAA Bluegrass, said there are a few things people need to consider for their car during the winter.

She said it is important to have all fluid levels checked, have an emergency kit ready and any other things that might be helpful if you have a breakdown.

“I really wanna emphasize is tires they say about 800,000 crashes every year are due to wet roads so your tires will go a long way to avoid those kind of incidents,” said Hawkins.

She also said windshield wipers are an important thing to make sure are in good condition.

