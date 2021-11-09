Advertisement

Harlan County Judge-Executive elected as second VP of Kentucky Association of Counties

Credit: Dan Mosley
Credit: Dan Mosley(Credit: Dan Mosley)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 9, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley was elected to serve as one of the leaders of the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) last week.

He is the second vice president elected to KACo.

Mosley said this will allow Harlan County, rural Kentucky and other counties to have a voice for the next several years.

“I am only able to do this and even qualify for this incredible responsibility because of the trust the people of Harlan County have placed in me as Judge/Executive and I will always strive hard to represent our values and to never let you down.” he said. “I want to also thank my incredible staff. Without them and the jobs they do for our county each day, serving in this role would not be possible, so thank you to all of our county government team!”

He added in a Facebook post that “KACo is dedicated to serving all Kentucky counties by providing the highest quality programs and services and advocating for counties legislatively both today and tomorrow.”

You can see his post below:

